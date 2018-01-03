Mom given wrong lottery ticket wins $5 million prize

(Meredith) – A New Jersey mother of two won $5 million after purchasing a lottery ticket she didn’t intend to buy.

Oksana Zaharov, 46, said while shopping in Manhattan she stopped by a convenience store to pick up a $1 scratch-off. Instead, the clerk gave her a $10 Set For Life ticket, according to the New York Lottery.

Zaharov said she didn’t bother checking the ticket for two weeks.

“When the clerk handed me the wrong ticket I felt bad so I decided to just go ahead and buy it,” Zaharov said in a press release. “I actually used the ticket as a bookmark for a couple weeks before I decided to scratch it.”

The mom said she was skeptical about her winnings at first.

“I never win anything,” she said. “I was sure the ticket was fake. It wasn’t until I brought it into the office that I knew it was for real.”

She is slated to receive 19 annual net payments $172,068 and one additional net payment of $39,708. After that, she will continue to receive an annual net payment of $172, 068 for the rest of her life, according to the New York Lottery.

Zaharov said she wants to celebrate her win with a family vacation to the Bahamas.

