'My husband is trying to kill me': Deputies rescue woman after receiving 911 text

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said over the holidays, 911 dispatchers received an alarming message.

The emergency dispatch center received a text from a victim with her address and the following message: "My husband is trying to kill me. He won’t let me leave. He has 2 guns."

Deputies said the victim had a serious concern regarding her ability to safely call authorities, so she used the county's "Text to 9-1-1" service. Deputies and EMS were able to locate and safely remove the victim, who was transported to a hospital.

A suspect was arrested and charged with assault on a female, deputies said.

The Henderson County Sheriff said the Text to 9-1-1 service is an important option for speech or hearing-impaired members of the community, domestic abuse victims, or if a caller's injuries make speech impossible.

The following counties also offer this service: Greenville County; Buncombe County; Haywood County; Jackson County; and Cherokee County, South Carolina.

To use the feature, enter "911" in the "To" field of a text message and send a brief text containing the location of the emergency and type of help needed.

“We take great pride in our accessibility and responsiveness at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Charles McDonald. “We are thankful this member of the public reached out to us via text so our deputies could curb a quickly escalating situation and provide her with the help she needed. We hope by sharing this incident, the public will be reminded of this lifesaving communication tool we have in our county.”

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.