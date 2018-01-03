Lanes blocked on U.S. 25 at Geer Highway after crash - FOX Carolina 21

Lanes blocked on U.S. 25 at Geer Highway after crash

Posted: Updated:
Road blocked on U.S. 25 (Jan. 3, 2018/FOX Carolina) Road blocked on U.S. 25 (Jan. 3, 2018/FOX Carolina)
Car towed from crash scene (Jan. 3, 2018/FOX Carolina) Car towed from crash scene (Jan. 3, 2018/FOX Carolina)
TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the roadway was blocked on a highway near Travelers Rest on Wednesday.

Troopers received a report of the collision just after noon at U.S. 25 and Geer Highway.

Troopers said the car was traveling west on Old Buncombe Road when the driver ran off the road into an embankment. The car flipped several times, troopers said. 

An hour and a half later, all lanes were still blocked at the scene.

Troopers said one person was thrown from the vehicle in the crash. The driver was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, troopers stated. 

MORE NEWS: Yes, it is illegal to leave your car running unattended in South Carolina

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.