Lanes blocked on U.S. 25 at Geer Highway after crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the roadway was blocked on a highway near Travelers Rest on Wednesday.

Troopers received a report of the collision just after noon at U.S. 25 and Geer Highway.

Troopers said the car was traveling west on Old Buncombe Road when the driver ran off the road into an embankment. The car flipped several times, troopers said.

An hour and a half later, all lanes were still blocked at the scene.

Troopers said one person was thrown from the vehicle in the crash. The driver was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, troopers stated.

MORE NEWS: Yes, it is illegal to leave your car running unattended in South Carolina

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.