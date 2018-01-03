Bitter cold stays...watching Monday morning

The cold wave continues into the weekend followed by some warmer air (finally) next week.

For today, despite the sunshine, temperature struggles to rise above freezing in the Upstate and remains firmly BELOW freezing in the mountains.

Dangerous wind chills are expected at times as well, and wind chill advisories have been REISSUED for tonight into Friday morning for most of western North Carolina. Tonight, the wind chill could go below -10° F in spots.

Friday and Saturday offer little to no relief from the cold, but dry conditions continue.

Sunday brings above-freezing temperatures (finally!) with increasing clouds as another system approaches.

Monday starts cold, and as moisture approaches, precipitation could begin as a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain during the morning. As temperatures rise, a changeover to all liquid rain is expected with temperature in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday bring drier conditions and seasonal temperatures – expect highs in the 40s to low 50s!

