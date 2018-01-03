Upstate nonprofit raising awareness about human trafficking through blue hair campaign

An Upstate non-profit dedicated to putting an end and raising awareness about human trafficking launched it's annual blue hair campaign.

The mission of Switch is to fight human trafficking and sexual exploitation through not just awareness but also through prevention, fighting demand, intervention and restoration.

With January being human trafficking awareness month, Switch is once again hoping to raise awareness and funds through it's campaign.

Zaina Green, the executive director of Switch, said human trafficking is more prevalent in the Upstate than people think.

"In the Upstate and even in the nation, it doesn't look like someone being kidnapped necessarily and it doesn't always look like someone from a different descent, these are our people from the Upstate being trafficked. The average age of entry is anywhere between the age of 11 and 16 with some as young as infants being trafficked," said Greene.

There are six Upstate salons participating in the campaign and for every streak someone goes into get, Switch will get a $10 donation. You can click here to see the list.

