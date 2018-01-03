Flu is getting worse in the Upstate according to doctors

The flu is back, and Greenville Health System said they’re seeing more people come into the hospital and urgent care facilities with the viral infection.

DHEC is also seeing more flu cases in South Carolina. Their most recent report shows widespread flu activity for the second week in a row.

FOX Carolina spoke with Dr. Allan Gilmer, the Division Chief for MD360 about trends he is seeing.

“Within the past 4 weeks we saw a mild increase in the number of flu cases per day, and within the past 2 weeks we've seen a dramatic increase," he said. "A third of our patients within the past week or so have been flu positive patients.”

Gilmer said he believes the one of the reasons for the increase is all those recent holiday gatherings.

“I think when everybody gets together for the holidays, a lot of spreading occurs at that time, a lot of interactions. And then people go home transmit it to their families and it just spreads like wildfire," he said.

And unfortunately, Gilmer adds, that this year’s flu shot doesn’t pack much of a punch against the flu.

“The type of flu that they put in the vaccine itself is always a predicted flu, they look at the data in the past and try to predict what it will be," he said. "And sometimes it's a hit and sometimes it's a miss and it looks like it may have been a miss this year.”

If you think you do have the flu, here’s what Dr. Gilmer says to watch for: “If you have flu like symptoms, you're experiencing fever, chills, body aches, the best thing to do is isolate yourself until you can speak to a physician. Or if you're pretty sure you have flu like symptoms and can treat yourself accordingly with rest, hydration and fever control using over the counter medications.”

