Officials: Firefighter arrested after locking baby with heart defect outside in cold during standoff

An Upstate firefighter is on unpaid leave after being charged with child neglect.

On Monday the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was called to a domestic disturbance on Windridge Circle. Deputies said they had received a call stating 31-year-old Allen Douglas Ray was intoxicated, behaving erratically and in possession of an AR-15 rifle.

According to deputies, when they arrived on scene a beer keg was lying on its side in the driveway. When a woman with an infant answered the door of the home, deputies said Ray was standing behind her with the rifle.

Deputies issued loud verbal commands for Ray to drop the weapon, although he refused, they said. The woman and baby stepped outside of the home and the door was closed and locked from the inside.

According to the incident report, deputies could hear Ray inside yelling and cursing. The woman attempted to reenter the home but was refused access by Ray, deputies said.

Deputies learned the infant has a heart issue requiring a specialized feeding tube. Efforts by a deputy to get the feeding tube were refused by Ray, the report states.

EMS was called to the scene in case emergency care for the baby was needed.

Deputies attempted to coax Ray out of the home using the loudspeaker on a patrol car. According to the incident report, Ray refused to leave or to disarm himself.

After he ended communication with deputies, a sergeant was able to contact him via phone and he eventually exited the home.

Ray was placed under arrest and charged with neglect of a child. The North Spartanburg Fire District confirmed he was employed part-time with the agency for approximately two years. He is also an employee of Croft Fire Department.

He has been placed on administrative leave from both agencies.

Below is the full statement form the North Spartanburg Fire District:

Allen Ray has been a part time employee with the North Spartanburg Fire District for almost 2 years. We were made aware of his arrest yesterday, and he has been placed on leave without pay pending the outcome of the charges. The fire district takes our role in protecting the citizens of our community very seriously. We understand the faith and trust that is placed in firefighters and would like to ensure the community that trust remains our priority. As for the questions regarding the charges, we have full faith in our justice system and the Sheriff’s Office to do their job. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved.

