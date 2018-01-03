High school teacher killed in kayaking accident at the Outer Banks

The principal of a Madison County school said one of the school's teachers suffered a tragic accident.

Adam Worley, a math teacher at Madison Early College High School, was killed in a kayaking incident in the Outer Banks.

An assembly was held in his honor on Wednesday as student returned to school. A counselor was made available for grieving students and staff.

Worley's wife, Lindley, released the following statement on his passing:

"Adam was a loved and cherished son, husband, father, brother, friend, teacher, and mentor to all who knew him. He loved God with all his heart. He devoted himself to the good of others in every way. He loved being near God in nature and left this life doing exactly what he craved: adventure with God in nature. He will be deeply missed by all of us. Adam wouldn't want us to live in sorrow but live each day with passion, excitement, fervor, and love."

