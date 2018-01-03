Asheville PD: Investigation underway after victim found with gunshot wounds at apartment complex

Asheville Police say an investigation is underway after a male victim was found with gunshot wounds.

Officers said they responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim at Aston Park Garden Apartments on South French Broad Street around 2:55 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to police, the victim said he was shot at another location.

The victim was transported to Mission Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officers said.

No suspects have been named in the case.

MORE NEWS: Deputies searching for burglar who made off with 40 cases of Little Debbies

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.