District: No students on board when school bus caught fire in Anderson Co.

Anderson District 5 confirmed a bus engine caught fire on Wednesday.

Troopers said the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on SC 28 Bypass near West Market Street. The bus was en route to Robert Anderson Middle School but no students were on board.

The bus driver was able to escape safely.

MORE NEWS: Yes, it is illegal to leave your car running unattended in South Carolina

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.