District: No students on board when school bus caught fire in Anderson Co.

School bus engine fire (Source: Anderson District 5) School bus engine fire (Source: Anderson District 5)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Anderson District 5 confirmed a bus engine caught fire on Wednesday.

Troopers said the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on SC 28 Bypass near West Market Street. The bus was en route to Robert Anderson Middle School but no students were on board.

The bus driver was able to escape safely.

