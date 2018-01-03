Ice rink employee helps paralyzed Upstate father skate with his children

For the first time in years, Joshua Steadings was able to go ice skating with his children.

The Steadings family was recently at Skating on the Square in Spartanburg and Joshua was watching his kids skate from the sideline in his wheelchair. Steadings was paralyzed from the chest down in a crash three years earlier after picking up his children up from daycare.

The family said a driver ran a stop sign and crashed into the side of Steadings' truck, which flipped multiple times. His children were uninjured, but the father of two suffered a broken neck that left him paralyzed.

But a worker at Skating on the Square helped him enjoy the winter weather with his children once again.

Steadings was reluctant at first when the skate guard approached him, but his wife Autumn encouraged him to get out on the ice.

Steadings said the experience with his children was very special to him. “First time in three years I was able to skate with my kids. And it was really cool. My daughter Ainsley was there by my side for one lap. My son Cameron came up to me and was like 'Daddy you’re skating!' So it was really special”

The couple shared heartwarming video and photos of Steadings getting to ice skate with his son and daughter.

