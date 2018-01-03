Deputies: Search still on for man missing out of Rutherford Co. since December 2016

2000 Subaru Outback similar to the one Biggs was last seen driving (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies need your help to locate a man they say has been missing out of Rutherford County since December 27, 2016.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Robert Leo Biggs was last seen on Main Street in Chimney Rock Village, driving a burgundy 2000 Subaru Outback Wagon. He's known to friends and family as "Bob" and "Bobby."

Deputies described Biggs as 5'8" tall with short grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a burgundy sweatshirt and a baseball cap. He also has a tattoo of a dive helmet on his left leg.

Over the last year, deputies said the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has followed up on several leads and organized searches, hoping to find Biggs. Despite efforts, however, investigators have been unsuccessful in locating him.

Biggs is a United States Navy Veteran, skilled outdoorsman, son and father. Deputies said the investigation regarding his disappearance remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adrienne Wallace at (828) 287-6069.

