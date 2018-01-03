Police: Man charged after victim reports waking up to suspect on - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Man charged after victim reports waking up to suspect on top of her in Buncombe Co. home

Posted: Updated:
Anthony Garcia (Source: Asheville PD) Anthony Garcia (Source: Asheville PD)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Police said an Asheville man has been charged in connection with two breaking and entering cases where a female victim woke up to him on top of her in her bed.

According to officials with the Asheville Police Department, Anthony Ray Garcia of Asheville was charged with 2 counts of attempted rape on January 2. 

Police said those charges are in addition to charges from December 21, 2017 for 2 counts of 1st degree burglary, 2 counts of sexual battery, breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, and assault on a female. 

He is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $335,000 bond.

MORE NEWS: Deputies searching for burglar who made off with 40 cases of Little Debbies

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.