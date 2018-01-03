Fire crews: Home a total loss, but everyone safe after fire in Union Co.

Union County Dispatch says multiple crews are responding to a house fire on the 100 block of Anderson Road.

According to dispatch, Monarch, City of Union, Southside, and Philippi Fire Departments are on scene.

Our FOX Carolina crew at the scene said officials had the street barricaded on both sides as they worked the fire.

Everyone made it out of the house okay, but the house is a total loss. Phillip Russel with Bonham Fire Department said crews likely wouldn't be able to investigate the cause of the fire until morning. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest information.

