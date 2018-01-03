Senator Tim Scott posts video of boogie boarding fail on Twitter - FOX Carolina 21

Senator Tim Scott posts video of boogie boarding fail on Twitter

Senator Scot spins out in snow on boogie board (Source: Senator Tim Scott's Twitter account) Senator Scot spins out in snow on boogie board (Source: Senator Tim Scott's Twitter account)
CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Senator Tim Scott wasn't able to escape the South Carolina coast before snowfall blanketed the Charleston area on Wednesday.

The good news, however, is that he used that time to relax a little and squeeze in some fun in the wintry weather.

The Charleston native posted a video on Twitter of himself attempting to ride a boogie board in the snow, and we're just grateful for the laugh:

