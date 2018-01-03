Senator Tim Scott posts video of boogie boarding fail on Twitter

Senator Tim Scott wasn't able to escape the South Carolina coast before snowfall blanketed the Charleston area on Wednesday.

The good news, however, is that he used that time to relax a little and squeeze in some fun in the wintry weather.

The Charleston native posted a video on Twitter of himself attempting to ride a boogie board in the snow, and we're just grateful for the laugh:

Flights from Charleston to D.C. cancelled. Alternative transportation methods unsuccessful. #BoogieBoardsAreForTheBeach pic.twitter.com/z0fZquqNuB — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.