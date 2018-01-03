Owner of popular Greenville catering company passes away

On New Year's Day, the Greenville community lost a prominent business owner.

Glenn Sawicki, who spent more than two decades in the restaurant business, was the owner and executive chef at popular Saffron's Catering and Delivery. The 52-year-old also served as a board member for Centre Stage and the Warehouse Theater.

In addition, he contributed financially to The Greenville Symphony and The Children's Museum.

The chef and business owner is survived by his parents, sister and twin brother.

A funeral mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Taylors at 10 a.m. on Friday. A celebration of his life will be held afterward.

Read Sawicki's obituary here.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.