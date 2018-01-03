Weather to blame for more emergency calls throughout surrounding counties

When the temperature drops below freezing, business picks up at Ferguson HVAC. Justin Pape works with the company and says repairmen stop by on their way to fix people's heaters.

"It's been very steady,” said Justin Pape. “Everybody is coming out with the temperature changing, and everything stays pretty busy."

Their phones are not the only ones ringing more than normal. Dispatchers in Spartanburg County say they’re seeing a higher call volume this week, partially due to the cold weather. They have had more fire calls and structure fires over the last 2 weeks compared to this time last year.

"Actually, what we're seeing is the severity of the fire calls that we're getting,” explained Michael Flynn with the county’s 911 dispatch.

He says some of those are because people are trying to heat their homes.

In contrast, it’s been business as usual in Greenville County for dispatchers. They have not seen an increase, but Greenville City firefighters have, according to Will Brocious with the fire department. Crews have responded to roughly 90 weather related calls.

"Freezing pipes and a few more fires than normal,” explained Brocious. “We anticipate this kind of thing when weather temperatures drop to these extreme temperatures."

Pape says now is a good time for homeowners to have their heaters and pipes checked out before they have an issue.

"Absolutely because some parts are under warranty that you may not even know,” he added.

Dispatchers in Anderson and Pickens County said they have not seen any spike in calls this week.

