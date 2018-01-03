Several flights in and out of GSP canceled amid wintry weather

Wintry weather and recent snowfall along the coast and Lowcountry areas are affecting travel for some on Thursday.

According to the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport's website, the following departures had been cancelled as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday:

United Airlines flight UA4835 at 7:18 p.m. heading for Newark, New Jersey

United Airlines flight UA3268 at 8 p.m. heading for Newark, New Jersey

American Airlines flight AA4979 at 8:19 p.m. heading for Charlotte, NC

American Airlines flights AA4894 at 1:04 p.m. heading for Philadelphia, PA

The following arrivals were also cancelled:

American Airlines flights AA4954 at 7:52 p.m. coming from Philadelphia, PA

American Airlines flights AA4978 at 11:17 p.m. coming from Charlotte, NC

Delta Airlines flights DL3518 at 11:24 p.m. coming from New York, NY

United Airlines flights UA3963 at 11:58 p.m. coming from Newark, NJ

