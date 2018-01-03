Zion Williamson to make school decision this month

The countdown in on for the college basketball world. Spartanburg Day School star Zion Williamson has just set a date for when he'll decide where he'll go to play college basketball.

He made the announcement about his decision date in a post on Twitter Wednesday:

The date is set?? pic.twitter.com/BqzjJJpeiz — Zion Williamson (@ZionW32) January 4, 2018

His father said the 20th is significant to Williamson because it is his mother's birthday.

Williamson's final decision has been highly anticipated - according to 247Sports, he's rated as the number 2 prospect nationwide.

Several college programs have had their eye on Williamson, including Clemson, USC, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Kentucky, though he's been sidelined by a bruised foot as of late.

Williamson's managed to keep his online buzz alive with his dunks, that garner lots of traction on social media.

