Fire Chief: Home a total loss, owner injured after fire in Spartanburg Co.

Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co. (FOX Carolina/ 1/3/18)

Crews responded to a residential fire in Spartanburg County Wednesday night, per dispatchers.

They said the incident happened at single-story home on Prospect Ave in Spartanburg around 9:20 p.m.

City of Spartanburg, Hilltop, South Port, Drayton, and Roebuck fire departments all responded to the scene.

James Lea, on duty Battalion chief with City of Spartanburg Fire Department, told FOX Carolina that one person sustained a minor injury, was checked out by EMS on scene, and was not transported to the hospital. Lea said the victim's hair was singed by the fire.

According to Lea, the home is a total loss, with multiple holes in the roof where flames shot through. Lea said the fire was accidental and started by something burning in the fireplace.

The home sustained most of its damage to the living room and attic.

