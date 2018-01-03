Fire Chief: One dead in Anderson Co. house fire

Coroner called to scene of Anderson Co. house fire (FOX Carolina/ 1/3/18)

The coroner said a man has died after a house fire in Anderson County Wednesday night.

Dispatchers confirmed they got the call just before 10:30 p.m. about a fire along the 3000 block of Shawnee Avenue.

The fire chief said the fire was contained to one room, and was caused by a cigarette. Firefighters found multiple cigarettes laying around the house.

Anderson County deputy coroner Charlie Boseman said 62-year-old Roger Joe Grubbs died from smoke inhalation.

Family told investigators that Grubbs was a heavy smoker.

