Spartanburg shelter reaches three times normal capacity during freezing temps

It's a place they can turn to.

"All of these people come from just different walks of life, many of them are disabled, many have kids, grandkids, and they've all just fallen on hard times," said one woman staying at the shelter.

Everyone here has a story, and a reason they came to Miracle Hill Rescue Mission in Spartanburg.

"What we're trying to do is make sure no out there freezes," Calvin Vinson said. "Typically we don't open a shelter until the temperature gets below 40. The challenge this week is the temperature has not been above 40 all week," the Miracle Hill director said.

The shelter is holding 150 people because of the bitter cold temperatures. A white flag waves outside the facility symbolizing the winter weather shelter being open.

"That's 150 people who would've been out on the streets without the help of Miracle Hill," said a homeless woman at the shelter.

Director Calvin Vinson said the facility usually sleeps 96. Pair that with an additional 70 people in this basement and chapel, the shelter is holding three times its normal capacity.

"We have not experienced anything like this in my 20 years at Miracle Hill, we have not experienced anything like this in the Upstate," Vinson said.

Director Calvin Vinson said he doesn't expect these numbers to go down until least sometime next week.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.