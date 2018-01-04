Firefighters: No injuries in Taylors house fire

Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Taylors Wednesday night.

Firefighters were still unsure how it started.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, though officials said EMS was called to the scene as a precaution.

Taylors and Boiling Springs Fire Departments both responded to the fire along Cosgrove Lane off Kimbrell Road.

