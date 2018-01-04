Firefighters: No injuries in Taylors house fire - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters: No injuries in Taylors house fire

Posted: Updated:
Crews respond to Taylors house fire (FOX Carolina/ 1/4/18) Crews respond to Taylors house fire (FOX Carolina/ 1/4/18)
Crews respond to Taylors house fire (FOX Carolina/ 1/4/18) Crews respond to Taylors house fire (FOX Carolina/ 1/4/18)
Crews respond to Taylors house fire (FOX Carolina/ 1/4/18) Crews respond to Taylors house fire (FOX Carolina/ 1/4/18)
Crews respond to Taylors house fire (FOX Carolina/ 1/4/18) Crews respond to Taylors house fire (FOX Carolina/ 1/4/18)
TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Taylors Wednesday night.

Firefighters were still unsure how it started.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, though officials said EMS was called to the scene as a precaution.

Taylors and Boiling Springs Fire Departments both responded to the fire along Cosgrove Lane off Kimbrell Road.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: East Coast braces for winter 'bomb cyclone' after cold kills 11 nationwide

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.