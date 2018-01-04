Crash occurs after burst water pipe creates icy slush across Asheville Highway in Spartanburg

A burst water pipe outside a gas station caused an icy slush to freeze on the road along Asheville Highway at California Avenue Thursday morning.

The ice on the road was first reported just after 4 a.m.

Water could be seen spilling from a pipe at the Exxon station at the intersection.

Ice slush formed on both sides of the road.

A crash involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection shortly after 6 a.m.

Troopers reported injuries in the crash.

Spartanburg Water arrived to turn off the water and SCDOT crews responded to treat the roadway.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.