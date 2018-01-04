Crash occurs after burst water pipe creates icy slush across Asheville Highway in Spartanburg

A burst pipe caused severe damage at the Clemson Geology Museum, crushing the flying reptile exhibit and numerous fossils.More >
A burst pipe caused severe damage at the Clemson Geology Museum, crushing the flying reptile exhibit and numerous fossils.More >
The SC Dept. of Natural Resources posted these photos of a "once-in-a-generation snow day" along the coast. (Photos from SCDNR)More >
The SC Dept. of Natural Resources posted these photos of a "once-in-a-generation snow day" along the coast. (Photos from SCDNR)More >
Joshua Steadings was able to ice skate with his family for the first time in 3 years after a car accident left him paralyzed.More >
Joshua Steadings was able to ice skate with his family for the first time in 3 years after a car accident left him paralyzed.More >
The National League of Junior Cotillions released its annual list of the Ten Best Mannered People of the year.More >
The National League of Junior Cotillions released its annual list of the Ten Best Mannered People of the year.More >
A family in Simpsonville is lucky to be alive after they say a leftover firework ignited a fire that destroyed their home on New Year's Eve.More >
A family in Simpsonville is lucky to be alive after they say a leftover firework ignited a fire that destroyed their home on New Year's Eve.More >
The Clemson Tigers returned to South Carolina on Tuesday after a Sugar Bowl battle in New Orleans.More >
The Clemson Tigers returned to South Carolina on Tuesday after a Sugar Bowl battle in New Orleans.More >
The South Carolina coast is under a winter weather advisory as possible rare snowfall moves in.More >
The South Carolina coast is under a winter weather advisory as possible rare snowfall moves in.More >
Seedlings is a farm to table restaurant opening inside The Children’s Museum of The Upstate on Jan. 2, 2018.More >
Seedlings is a farm to table restaurant opening inside The Children’s Museum of The Upstate on Jan. 2, 2018.More >
A beautiful super moon lit up the night sky on New Years Day.More >
A beautiful super moon lit up the night sky on New Years Day.More >
A ticket to the National Championship is on the line as the Tigers take on the Tide in the 2018 Sugar Bowl.More >
A ticket to the National Championship is on the line as the Tigers take on the Tide in the 2018 Sugar Bowl.More >