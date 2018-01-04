Crash occurs after burst water pipe creates icy slush across Ash - FOX Carolina 21

Crash occurs after burst water pipe creates icy slush across Asheville Highway in Spartanburg

Posted: Updated:
Icy slush on Asheville Highway (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 4, 2017) Icy slush on Asheville Highway (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 4, 2017)
Icy slush on Asheville Highway (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 4, 2017) Icy slush on Asheville Highway (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 4, 2017)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A burst water pipe outside a gas station caused an icy slush to freeze on the road along Asheville Highway at California Avenue Thursday morning.

The ice on the road was first reported just after 4 a.m.

Water could be seen spilling from a pipe at the Exxon station at the intersection.

Ice slush formed on both sides of the road.

A crash involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection shortly after 6 a.m.

Troopers reported injuries in the crash.

Spartanburg Water arrived to turn off the water and SCDOT crews responded to treat the roadway.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.