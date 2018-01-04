SCDOT discourages travel east of I-95 Thursday due to icy roads

The snow has stopped falling on the South Carolina coast but the SCDOT said roads are still dangerous in numerous counties along the coast and the Lowcountry.

The SCDOT said Thursday that drivers should avoid traveling in areas east of I-95 and south of I-95 at I-26.

The agency said roads and bridges throughout those areas are covered in snow and ice and several are closed due to icy conditions.

SCDOT crews from other parts of the state are being sent to those areas to help clear the roads.

