Police: Man accused of stabbing brother during argument over moving out

Police say a 4-year-old girl has died of injuries suffered in a New Year's Day street racing crash in Cincinnati.More >
Police say a 4-year-old girl has died of injuries suffered in a New Year's Day street racing crash in Cincinnati.More >
Columbia Police are seeking a woman in a bizarre indecent exposure case at a car rental store on Greystone Boulevard.More >
Columbia Police are seeking a woman in a bizarre indecent exposure case at a car rental store on Greystone Boulevard.More >
An Upstate firefighter is on unpaid leave after being charged with child neglect.More >
An Upstate firefighter is on unpaid leave after being charged with child neglect.More >
The coroner said a man has died after a house fire in Anderson County Wednesday night.More >
The coroner said a man has died after a house fire in Anderson County Wednesday night.More >
An employee at a middle school in South Carolina is being charged with voyeurism and exploitation of a minor after police say a young girl found a small video in the school restroom.More >
An employee at a middle school in South Carolina is being charged with voyeurism and exploitation of a minor after police say a young girl found a small video in the school restroom.More >
A man from Union, MO has been charged for having sex with an 8-year-old girl and forcing her to take drugs in a motel room.More >
A man from Union, MO has been charged for having sex with an 8-year-old girl and forcing her to take drugs in a motel room.More >
A German Shepherd died after being left outside in the bitter cold, according to Ohio officials.More >
A German Shepherd died after being left outside in the bitter cold, according to Ohio officials.More >
Spartanburg County deputies are searching for a burglar with a major sweet tooth.More >
Spartanburg County deputies are searching for a burglar with a major sweet tooth.More >
The attack occurred on New Year's Eve and San Bernardino County sheriff's Deputy Lawrence Falce was taken off life support two days later.More >
The attack occurred on New Year's Eve and San Bernardino County sheriff's Deputy Lawrence Falce was taken off life support two days later.More >
Bitterly cold weather sticks around with dangerous wind chills, and a chance for wintry precip by early next week.More >
Bitterly cold weather sticks around with dangerous wind chills, and a chance for wintry precip by early next week.More >
A burst pipe caused severe damage at the Clemson Geology Museum, crushing the flying reptile exhibit and numerous fossils.More >
A burst pipe caused severe damage at the Clemson Geology Museum, crushing the flying reptile exhibit and numerous fossils.More >
The SC Dept. of Natural Resources posted these photos of a "once-in-a-generation snow day" along the coast. (Photos from SCDNR)More >
The SC Dept. of Natural Resources posted these photos of a "once-in-a-generation snow day" along the coast. (Photos from SCDNR)More >
Joshua Steadings was able to ice skate with his family for the first time in 3 years after a car accident left him paralyzed.More >
Joshua Steadings was able to ice skate with his family for the first time in 3 years after a car accident left him paralyzed.More >
The National League of Junior Cotillions released its annual list of the Ten Best Mannered People of the year.More >
The National League of Junior Cotillions released its annual list of the Ten Best Mannered People of the year.More >
A family in Simpsonville is lucky to be alive after they say a leftover firework ignited a fire that destroyed their home on New Year's Eve.More >
A family in Simpsonville is lucky to be alive after they say a leftover firework ignited a fire that destroyed their home on New Year's Eve.More >
The Clemson Tigers returned to South Carolina on Tuesday after a Sugar Bowl battle in New Orleans.More >
The Clemson Tigers returned to South Carolina on Tuesday after a Sugar Bowl battle in New Orleans.More >
The South Carolina coast is under a winter weather advisory as possible rare snowfall moves in.More >
The South Carolina coast is under a winter weather advisory as possible rare snowfall moves in.More >
Seedlings is a farm to table restaurant opening inside The Children’s Museum of The Upstate on Jan. 2, 2018.More >
Seedlings is a farm to table restaurant opening inside The Children’s Museum of The Upstate on Jan. 2, 2018.More >
A beautiful super moon lit up the night sky on New Years Day.More >
A beautiful super moon lit up the night sky on New Years Day.More >
A ticket to the National Championship is on the line as the Tigers take on the Tide in the 2018 Sugar Bowl.More >
A ticket to the National Championship is on the line as the Tigers take on the Tide in the 2018 Sugar Bowl.More >