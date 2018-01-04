Police: Man accused of stabbing brother during argument over moving out

Police said a Spartanburg man was charged after family members said she stabbed his brother during an argument on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to Booker T Sears Apartments on West Broad Street shortly after noon.

According to the incident reports, police spoke to the mother, who told them that Spencer Leach Jr., 18, stabbed his brother while they were arguing in the kitchen.

Leach had reportedly said he was moving out earlier that morning and then returned home, and then the mother called the brother to come over and speak to Leach.

Leach’s father told police when things got heated, Leach Jr. pulled out a knife from his jump suit and stabbed the other man.

Both brothers then ran outside.

Police said they found Leach behind the apartments with a cut on his hand.

Leach was treated for the hand injury, then arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery.

