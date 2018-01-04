Flying reptile exhibit, fossils crushed when burst pipe causes ceiling collapse at Clemson geology museum

Clemson University said its Bob Campbell Geology Museum was closed after freezing conditions caused a pipe to burst in the ceiling.

The museum is located on the grounds of the South Carolina Botanical Garden and is the only museum in the state dedicated to geology and paleontology, the university said in a news release.

“It was like a waterfall,” stated Patrick McMillan, garden director in the news release. “We ended up with six inches of standing water on the floor and saturated drywall and insulation everywhere. Several of the exhibits were severely damaged.”

A full-size casting of the Dimetrodon sail-backed dinosaur, the flying reptiles exhibit, and several fossils were crushed when the ceiling fell. Other display cabinets were also damaged.

Museum curator Adam Smith said “there is no telling how long we will be closed” and that people should check the Bob Campbell Geology Museum Facebook page for updates.

MORE NEWS - SCDOT discourages travel east of I-95 Thursday due to icy roads

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.