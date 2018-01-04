Husband accused of starving animals to death in Henderson Co. arrested in FL, wife still on the run

Henderson County deputies said a man accused of abandoning dozens of animals and starving them to death in 2017 was found in Florida but investigators are still trying to hunt down his wife.

Deputies said Robert Brian Fore, 61, was served with animal cruelty warrants after he was taken into custody in Florida and extradited back to Henderson County on December 30. Fore was served with warrants for two felony counts of killing an animal by starvation, four felony counts of cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals that stemmed from offenses in March.

Robert Fore, and his wife Sandy Jean Fore, fled the area after surrendering 40 dogs and cats on March 4, 2017, deputies said.

During that incident, deputies said they found 28 dogs, four puppies and eight cats on the Lore’s property on Maxwell Drive living in “incredibly appalling conditions.”

Fore was being held in the Henderson County Jail with a $15,000 secured bond on Thursday, with a court date scheduled for January 23.

Sandy Jean Fore is still wanted on outstanding warrants for multiple charges of killing an animal by starvation and cruelty to animals. Deputies said she may be using the alias of Jeannie Fore or Jeannie Hughes.

Anyone with information on Sandy Fore’s whereabouts is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 828-697-4911.

PREVIOUSLY - Deputies: Homeowners charged after 40 animals abandoned in 'appalling conditions' could be heading to TX with 9-year-old grandson

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.