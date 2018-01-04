Heating issue at Mauldin High School fixed; school to operate on normal schedule Fri.

Mauldin High School began dismissing early due to a heating issue on Thursday morning.

Principal Mike Peake posted about the early dismissal on Facebook, saying that dismissal would begin at 11:30 a.m.

“This is Mauldin High School Principal Mike Peake calling to alert you that due to an unexpected central heat issue affecting most of Mauldin High School, we are dismissing students immediately as of 11:30 a.m. This dismissal is for all students, including those who attend the Fine Arts Center or a Career Center in the afternoon. Any student who must wait for their regular ride for pickup will be supervised in one of the warmer areas of the building, the atrium, and can be picked up in the front of the school. Lunch will be available to all students beginning at 11:30 a.m. Bus routes will run and bus riders will begin being dismissed at noon, so they have an opportunity to eat lunch before they leave the building. Indoor after school athletic activities will proceed as normal. Our gyms and locker areas are not impacted by these issues. They have heat. We apologize for this situation and we are working to repair the system as quickly as possible. Parents will be updated later this evening on the status of the facility’s central heat. Thank you for your working with us as we work to correct this issue.”



A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools said parents would be updated on the heating situation at the school Thursday evening.

By 3:42 p.m., schools officials said the heating issue has been fixed and the heat is now working. They said the heating issue was due to a partially closed valve, which has since been opened.

Staff will remain on site overnight to monitor the temperature in the school, they said.

The school will operate on a normal schedule on Friday.

