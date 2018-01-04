Power restored to Oconee Co. Schools after outage

The Oconee County School District says the power to three schools has been restored after an outage Thursday afternoon.

Steve Hanvey with the Oconee County School District said Walhalla Middle, Oconee Academy and James M. Brown Elementary were without power.

The three schools affected were able to serve lunch, Hanvey said.

Hanvey said the schools were using back up generators for lighting, but heat is not serviced through the generator.

Power was restored to all three schools by 1:40 p.m.

Duke Energy said the outage was caused by fallen limbs damaging a transformer at a substation.

