Power restored to hundreds in Spartanburg Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Power restored to hundreds in Spartanburg Co.

Posted: Updated:
Outage near Mayo Road. (Source: Duke Energy Outage Map) Outage near Mayo Road. (Source: Duke Energy Outage Map)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Over 300 Duke Energy customers were without power in the Spartanburg County area Thursday afternoon.

Per the Duke Energy Outage Map, 339 customers were affected by the outage near Mayo Road.

The outage was first reported at 11:40 a.m.

Power was restored to all customers in that area around 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage has not been confirmed.

MORE NEWS: SC Congressman Jeff Duncan applauds Trump Administration's move to expand offshore drilling

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.