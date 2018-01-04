Power restored to hundreds in Spartanburg Co.

Over 300 Duke Energy customers were without power in the Spartanburg County area Thursday afternoon.

Per the Duke Energy Outage Map, 339 customers were affected by the outage near Mayo Road.

The outage was first reported at 11:40 a.m.

Power was restored to all customers in that area around 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage has not been confirmed.

