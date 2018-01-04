Highway 226S at I-40 in McDowell Co. back open after gas tanker - FOX Carolina 21

Highway 226S at I-40 in McDowell Co. back open after gas tanker overturned

MCDOWELL, NC (FOX Carolina) -

McDowell County Emergency Management says Highway 226S at I-40 is back open. 

The route was closed due to an overturned gas tanker. 

