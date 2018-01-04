SC Congressman Jeff Duncan applauds Trump Administration's move to expand offshore drilling

On Thursday, South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan (R) issued a statement applauding the Trump Administration for reopening the Draft Proposed Plan (DPP) for the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil & Gas Leasing Program.

The Trump Administration moved to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic ocean with the new five-year drilling plan. The plan would open up federal waters off California. This would be the first time that was done in more than three decades.

Duncan released this statement in support of the plan:

“The announcement coming out of the Trump Administration today is tremendous news for American energy independence, economic development, and job creation. The Obama Administration’s shortsighted offshore plan set the U.S. behind our competitors around the world and trampled efforts to move toward energy independence. It’s great to see President Trump correct this misguided policy and replace it with an aggressive, bold agenda to ensure the U.S. is the leading nation for energy security which is critical in our increasingly volatile world. Opening up U.S. waters for drilling, including off the coast of South Carolina, will expand access to critical resources which will greatly benefit South Carolinians and our nation as a whole. As a longtime advocate for offshore energy and a former member of the U.S. Department of Interior’s Outer Continental Shelf’s Five Year Planning Subcommittee, I know this decision will move the U.S. to the forefront of global energy security and closer to achieving the goal of energy independence.”

Representative Mark Sanford (SC) opposed the expansion. Here is his full response:

“The issue for me has ultimately always been about local control. Whether you are for or against offshore drilling, I think we could all agree that locals should have some degree of voice on what happens in their backyard. Accordingly, I think it speaks very loudly that every single coastal municipality in South Carolina - and over 140 municipalities along the East Coast - have formally opposed oil and gas development off the Atlantic coast.



Unfortunately, this proposal explicitly ignores local opposition because it is the single largest expansion of offshore drilling activity ever proposed. In the case of the Atlantic Outer Continental Shelf, drilling hasn’t been allowed in over thirty years. I don’t think the arguments in favor of changing this policy are there, particularly when weighed against what most engineers suspect would be at most a four-month supply of oil reserves for our country.”

