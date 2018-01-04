Spartanburg Co. deputies ask for public's help in identifying gas station robbery suspects

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a robbery.

Deputies said the two suspects robbed the Circle K on E. Main St. in Duncan on Dec. 5.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Investigator Dudzic at 864-503-4594.

