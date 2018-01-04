Deputies: Four arrested on multiple felony drug charges on New Year's Eve in Henderson Co.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said four people were arrested on multiple felony drug charges on New Year's Eve.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspects led deputies on a short chase after an attempted traffic stop. Deputies said a felony vehicle stop was conducted after they pulled the vehicle over.

All four passengers were arrested and charged, deputies said.

Deputies said Lindsey Adair Morgan, 26, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. According to deputies, Morgan was also served with failure to appear on a previous drug paraphernalia charge.

Henry Lee Mixon, 49, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said Christopher Scott Fleischer, 34, was charged with felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and a parole violation.

Deputies said Elizabeth Leigh Rogers, 31, was charged with felony possession of controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mixon, Fleischer and Rogers were released on bond.

Morgan is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail under a secured bond.

