Spartanburg Co. investigators looking for man missing since early Dec.

Investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man last seen in December.

Deputies say Edward Laverne Guy II was last seen by his family in early December.

He was last known to be driving a white Ford truck with SC Tag DTX551.

Anyone with information as to Guy's whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Gaddy at (864) 503-4680 or mgaddy@spartanburgcounty.org, reference case number 18010077.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Four arrested on multiple felony drug charges on New Year's Eve in Henderson Co.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.