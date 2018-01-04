Spartanburg Co. investigators looking for man missing since earl - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg Co. investigators looking for man missing since early Dec.

Edward Laverne Guy II. (1/4/17 FOX Carolina) Edward Laverne Guy II. (1/4/17 FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man last seen in December.

Deputies say Edward Laverne Guy II was last seen by his family in early December.

He was last known to be driving a white Ford truck with SC Tag DTX551.

Anyone with information as to Guy's whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Gaddy at (864) 503-4680 or mgaddy@spartanburgcounty.org, reference case number 18010077.

