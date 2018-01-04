Upstate Alabama, Georgia fans snag tickets to national championship, talk excitement over SEC showdown

Alabama fan, Kassi Owens, said when she married her husband Steve, she married into the fanbase and has been loyal ever since (FOX Carolina: 1/4/2018).

Alabama fan, Kassi Owens, shows off her pride with sons Parker (left) and Reed (right) (FOX Carolina: 1/4/2018).

Two days before Roger Sims said his "I-Do's" in 1980, the Georgia Bulldogs took home their last National Championship title.

It was a win Sims obviously couldn't witness in person. He's hoping UGA can have a repeat performance this year, when he's in the stands.

"To be in that atmosphere, I mean I got pumped when my brother emailed me and said 'We've gotten two tickets to the game,'" said Sims.

Kassi Owens, who married into Alabama's fan base almost eight years ago, is just as excited to watch with her husband from the stands.

"We have had faith since week one, so we found out about a way that you could reserve tickets... If they won we were able to get them at face value," said Owens.

With different game plans for the day of, Upstate fans say they're thankful distance is on their side. Sims is hoping luck is too.

"MARTA. MARTA's my ticket in... I'll drive down that day. Spend a couple hours there, and because the game's so late I'll probably try and find a place to stay," said Sims.

The Owens nabbed a hotel room in Atlanta earlier in the season.

"Hopefully we'll be able to do a little bit of the festivities down there, but we'll be walking to the game so we'll be able to avoid public transportation even though we love MARTA," said Owens.

However they get there, one thing is certain. When East meets West in this SEC showdown, both Sims and Owens are looking forward to watching how it all plays out.

"Just the environment. Two rabid fan bases... I was at the Notre Dame game... Don't know what it will be like in Mercedes Benz but I know how exciting it was to be in a neutral or a different stadium and see all the Georgia fans and experience that," said Sims.

"We're just excited that we started off the season with a little bit of hope and a little bit of faith and it is working out and we'll be there cheering 'Roll Tide' on Monday," said Owens.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.