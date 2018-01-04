Coroner: 97-year-old man dies due to injures from Christmas day - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: 97-year-old man dies due to injures from Christmas day car accident



GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Coroner says a 97-year-old man has died due to injuries from a Christmas day car accident. 

The coroner identified the victim was Harlie H. Coomer, Sr. of Easley. 

According to the coroner's office, Coomer's vehicle rolled over during the collision. He was transported to the Greenville Memorial Trauma Center, the coroner said. 

The coroner said Coomer died due to complications of blunt force trauma. 

The coroner's office said they are still investigating the incident along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

