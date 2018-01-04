FRIGID this morning, watching Monday for a wintry mix

The cold wave continues, with two frigid nights ahead. Highs will remain well below normal through this weekend, then we’ll have a chance for winter weather early on Monday.

Temperatures start in the single digits to teens with the mountains seeing below-zero wind chills. The day gradually "warms" with a sunny sky into the mid 20s to mid/upper 30s with wind chill concerns remaining for western NC.

Saturday morning will be very cold as well with lows in the single digits and teens once again. Sunshine will continue but only bring temps back into the 20s and 30s for the afternoon.

Clouds will increase late Sunday ahead of the next chance for rain and winter weather. As moisture moves in, it could interact with sub-freezing air to cause ice early on Monday. Temps are expected to quickly rise, causing any freezing rain to become rain rather quickly. However, there will be a few hours where icy spots will be possible, mainly between 4 AM-9 AM Monday.

The rain moves out Monday night, and temps actually make a run at the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

