'American Pickers' filming episodes in SC; looking for people with unique antiques, collections

Do you live in South Carolina and think you have a valuable antique or notable collection? If so, you could be featured on the documentary series "American Pickers"!

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are returning to South Carolina to film episodes of the hit series "American Pickers" throughout the region this winter 2018.

They are looking for South Carolinians who believe they have a unique item or collection.

The duo and their team travel from coast to coast as they hunt for America's most valuable antiques. They also are excited about finding unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, call them at 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878) or email them at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection and photos to go with it.

MORE NEWS: Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.