Deputies seek individual in surveillance footage of breaking and enterings in Rutherford Co.

BOSTIC, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies need your help to identify a person they say was seen on surveillance video in connection with a case in Rutherford County.

Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division said the footage was from the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 2.

Officials said the person seen in the video is responsible for multiple breaking and entering incidents to motor vehicles in the Bostic area of Rutherford County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brandon Ellenburg at (828) 287-6400 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 286-8477 (TIPS).

