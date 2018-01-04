Firefighter: Multiple crews battling grass fires in Easley

Officials with Easley City Fire Department said multiple crews were battling a grass fire near Cartee Road Thursday evening.

The call came in around 5:35 p.m.

Fire officials said crews from Liberty Are Fire District and Easley City Fire Department responded to the scene. Two fire trucks were there working to get the fires under control.

Officials said most of the fires were on the Clemson-bound side of the road, so only traffic in that area was being affected at that time.

