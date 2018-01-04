Mauldin High School students will head back to class Friday

Students at Mauldin High School will head back to class during their regular schedules Friday morning. A backup boiler, which helps heat the school, stopped working and administrators dismissed students around noon Thursday.
The heater is now fixed and is being monitored by a maintenance crew at the school. However, before the fix, wind whipped around the school and cold air cut through coats as students at Mauldin High School waited for parents and buses during an early dismissal Thursday afternoon.
"It's pretty cold," Joshua Wilson said.
He's a junior at the high school and says the school is cold inside too.
"Over the intercoms we just hear, 'We're dismissing students.' Pretty much the whole hallway started screaming," he said."I was colder inside the school than I was outside."
School and district administrators made the announcement and contacted parents.
"Cold air is being pumped into the school and they can't get the temperature up," James Wilson said.
He's Joshua's father and said when his son sent him a text message he made arrangements to pick him up.
"Basically had to work everything out with my job as far as getting off, which my company is very good about- letting us take care of our children," Wilson said.
Elizabeth Brotherton of Greenville County Schools told FOX Carolina that it was a valve issue on the HVAC at the school.
"There was some heat and full power," Brotherton explained. "We served hot lunch and parts of the building were warm."
Administrators with the Greenville County School District say a backup boiler used to help heat the school when temperatures get low, didn't kick in. There are three boilers that heat the school, but the school is colder than usual, which led to the early dismissal.
"I know we've had a few people who I work with who've had water line breaks," James Wilson said."I'm originally from Ohio, so when I was growing up I dealt with a lot more of this type of weather."
District administrators say they apologize for any inconvenience or discomfort students may have experienced.
Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Columbia Police have arrested a woman in a bizarre indecent exposure case at a car rental store on Greystone Boulevard.More >
Columbia Police have arrested a woman in a bizarre indecent exposure case at a car rental store on Greystone Boulevard.More >
Do you live in South Carolina and think you have a valuable antique or notable collection? If so, you could be featured on the documentary series "American Pickers"!More >
Do you live in South Carolina and think you have a valuable antique or notable collection? If so, you could be featured on the documentary series "American Pickers"!More >
Officials with the City of Westminster said residents should expect some interruptions to their water service on Friday.More >
Officials with the City of Westminster said residents should expect some interruptions to their water service on Friday.More >
The cold wave continues, with two frigid nights ahead. Highs will remain well below normal through this weekend, then we’ll have a chance for winter weather early on Monday.More >
The cold wave continues, with two frigid nights ahead. Highs will remain well below normal through this weekend, then we’ll have a chance for winter weather early on Monday.More >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding the Obama-era policy that had paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country.More >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding the Obama-era policy that had paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country.More >
It's closing time for another 39 Sears locations and 64 Kmart stores.More >
It's closing time for another 39 Sears locations and 64 Kmart stores.More >
There's good and bad news when it comes to infant mortality in the United States.More >
There's good and bad news when it comes to infant mortality in the United States.More >
A young woman is accused of leaving her lifeless newborn baby in a backyard.More >
A young woman is accused of leaving her lifeless newborn baby in a backyard.More >
An employee at a middle school in South Carolina is being charged with voyeurism and exploitation of a minor after police say a young girl found a small video in the school restroom.More >
An employee at a middle school in South Carolina is being charged with voyeurism and exploitation of a minor after police say a young girl found a small video in the school restroom.More >
Four Massachusetts residents have been charged with keeping a 16-year-old girl in a basement that a police officer described as a "torture chamber." Police say the teenager was sexually assaulted, had her hair shaved off and was burned with a cigarette.More >
Four Massachusetts residents have been charged with keeping a 16-year-old girl in a basement that a police officer described as a "torture chamber." Police say the teenager was sexually assaulted, had her hair shaved off and was burned with a cigarette.More >
A burst pipe caused severe damage at the Clemson Geology Museum, crushing the flying reptile exhibit and numerous fossils.More >
A burst pipe caused severe damage at the Clemson Geology Museum, crushing the flying reptile exhibit and numerous fossils.More >
The SC Dept. of Natural Resources posted these photos of a "once-in-a-generation snow day" along the coast. (Photos from SCDNR)More >
The SC Dept. of Natural Resources posted these photos of a "once-in-a-generation snow day" along the coast. (Photos from SCDNR)More >
Joshua Steadings was able to ice skate with his family for the first time in 3 years after a car accident left him paralyzed.More >
Joshua Steadings was able to ice skate with his family for the first time in 3 years after a car accident left him paralyzed.More >
The National League of Junior Cotillions released its annual list of the Ten Best Mannered People of the year.More >
The National League of Junior Cotillions released its annual list of the Ten Best Mannered People of the year.More >
A family in Simpsonville is lucky to be alive after they say a leftover firework ignited a fire that destroyed their home on New Year's Eve.More >
A family in Simpsonville is lucky to be alive after they say a leftover firework ignited a fire that destroyed their home on New Year's Eve.More >
The Clemson Tigers returned to South Carolina on Tuesday after a Sugar Bowl battle in New Orleans.More >
The Clemson Tigers returned to South Carolina on Tuesday after a Sugar Bowl battle in New Orleans.More >
The South Carolina coast is under a winter weather advisory as possible rare snowfall moves in.More >
The South Carolina coast is under a winter weather advisory as possible rare snowfall moves in.More >
Seedlings is a farm to table restaurant opening inside The Children’s Museum of The Upstate on Jan. 2, 2018.More >
Seedlings is a farm to table restaurant opening inside The Children’s Museum of The Upstate on Jan. 2, 2018.More >
A beautiful super moon lit up the night sky on New Years Day.More >
A beautiful super moon lit up the night sky on New Years Day.More >
A ticket to the National Championship is on the line as the Tigers take on the Tide in the 2018 Sugar Bowl.More >
A ticket to the National Championship is on the line as the Tigers take on the Tide in the 2018 Sugar Bowl.More >