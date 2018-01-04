Solicitor: Upstate man that killed parents in poor health pleads - FOX Carolina 21

Solicitor: Upstate man that killed parents in poor health pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

Stephen Belcher (Source: SCSO) Stephen Belcher (Source: SCSO)
The 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office says an Upstate man that killed his parents plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Thursday.

According to the solicitor's office, Stephen Belcher plead guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. 

Deputies said Belcher's parents were deceased for 10 days before his wife reported it. 

The original incident report said one of his parents was shot while in a wheelchair and the other was shot while sitting at a desk. 

Belcher's parents were killed on Nov. 5, 2016.

The solicitor said Belcher received a 10-year prison sentence. 

