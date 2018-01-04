City officials: Expect disruptions in water service Friday as crews repair water line break

Officials with the City of Westminster said residents should expect some interruptions to their water service on Friday.

Water is expected to be on and off throughout the day near the Ingles as crews work to repair a water line break in the area.

City officials said the repairs will begin at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

