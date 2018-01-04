Salvage 1: Greenville City Fire unit specializing in cold weather emergencies

It's a one of a kind unit that is getting a lot of use during these freezing temperatures.

Greenville City firefighters tell us a truck called Salvage 1 is geared up to help when pipes burst. An Upstate apartment complex fell victim to pipes bursting on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters rushed to the scene to start damage control.

"We got a call from a busted sprinkler pipe. We arrived on scene and found that was the case. We began to mitigate the situation and activated our Salvage and Overhaul unit," Will Brocious, public information officer for Greenville City Fire said.

The unit specializes in responding to emergency situations that cold weather brings. The truck is geared up with tarps, vacuums, fans, extra plastic, and more.

"Our whole goal behind the Salvage unit is to provide services and mitigate the situation until the professionals arrive as far as a restoration company. Once the restoration company arrives, we step back a little bit and allow the professionals to take over," Brocious said.

The firefighters have the quick response water needs down to a science. The process allows restoration companies like Serv Pro to come in more quickly to help the homeowners or business owners.

"It's really a benefit everyone inside the city. Including commercial properties. It's really a unique service at the city fire department and we're very proud and very happy to provide the services for the community,"Brocious said.

