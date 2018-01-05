Cold pipes burst, cause problems for Upstate church

Dripping water from faucets a good way to prevent pipe freezing, experts say (FOX Carolina)

The cold weather caused a serious water problem for a local church this week.

Willie James walked into a disaster on Tuesday afternoon while doing his routine check on Lincoln Street Missionary Baptist, where he works as a custodian.

“That particular day something just told me to come by and check the church,” said James.

James said he stepped into the church and felt something wet on his shoes. He said he looked down and found a foot of water covering the entire first floor of the church.

“I came in the door and I heard something real loud,” said James, “I noticed when I stepped in the kitchen the floor was full of water.”

James said he found the source of the leak inside a closet. It was later determined that the pipe burst from freezing temperatures.

“I looked up and the water was coming out of the wall like a fire hydrant,” said James, “I immediately reached behind the cabinet and cut the water off then ran outside and cut it off there.”

Experts say the cleanup process should start soon as possible.

“Call a licensed plumber or restoration company to come out and give immediate help and prevent any further damage from happening,” said Stewart Hudspeth, a commercial insurance advisor in Greenville.

Insurance agents say you should then notify your provider.

“Their agent should be able to file a claim immediately that day,” said Hudspeth, “Normally within 24 to 48 hours you should hear from an adjuster or get some sort of response that help is coming.”

From there, the insurance company will usually take over and send a restoration company to begin drying the space and removing excess water.

Experts say most homeowners’ policies cover burst pipes and the damage that results, but the amount you pay out of pocket varies, depending on your deductible.

