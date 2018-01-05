Dispatch: Suspect in custody after fleeing traffic stop and figh - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Suspect in custody after fleeing traffic stop and fight with deputy in Greenville

Posted: Updated:
Source: FOX Carolina Source: FOX Carolina
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said a suspect is in custody after fleeing a traffic stop in Greenville Thursday night.

According to dispatch, a deputy had pulled someone over for a traffic stop. Dispatchers said the suspect began to fight the deputy and then ran away.

The suspect was caught near an apartment complex on East North Street and Pelham Road, per dispatch. They were unsure if the deputy was injured.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Now closing: 64 Kmart and 39 Sears stores

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.