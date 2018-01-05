Quest Brewing hosts chili cook-off on Saturday - FOX Carolina 21

Quest Brewing hosts chili cook-off on Saturday

Quest Brewing Company in Greenville will host its fourth annual chili cook-off on Saturday.

The event will be from 2 to 5 p.m. at the brewery, located at 55 Airview Drive.

The cost is $5 to get unlimited chili tastings. It's free to enter a pot of chili in the contest, which Quest said will be professionally judged.

The event will also feature live music and Quest’s beers will be available for purchase.

