Asheville police investigating early morning shooting

Asheville police said they are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning along Monty Street.

Police said the shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man who had been shot and located the crime scene a short distance away.

Police said the victim is expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

