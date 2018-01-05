Asheville police investigating early morning shooting - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville police investigating early morning shooting

Posted: Updated:
(file photo) (file photo)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Asheville police said they are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning along Monty Street.

Police said the shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man who had been shot and located the crime scene a short distance away.

Police said the victim is expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050. 

MORE NEWS - Now closing: 64 Kmart and 39 Sears stores
Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.